Former Denver Health paramedic accused of stealing fentanyl intended for patients

By Jennifer McRae

A former paramedic at Denver Health is suspected of stealing large amounts of fentanyl from his workplace. Christopher Robert Pattinson is accused of stealing the drug that was intended for patients.

The opioid is sometimes used as a painkiller for cancer or serious injury. Court documents show prosecutors believe Pattinson took vials from at least 58 patients over 3 years.

Denver Health said it fired Pattinson in January and has enhanced its drug protocols.

