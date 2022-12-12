"These are bad hands": Court documents reveal details in Christopher Martinez arrest, accused of murdering mother, brother, sister

A 21-year-old man has been arrested, accused of murdering his mother, brother and sister in Aurora over the weekend. New details have emerged after the arrest of Christopher Martinez with the release of some court documents.

CBS

Police responded to the 1500 block of South Evanston Street around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, after an initial welfare check earlier in the day, where officers found two women and a man dead. The bodies were found in the living room and upstairs bedrooms of the home.

The deceased have been identified as Estancia Martinez, 41, Marisol Espindola, 18, and Kaden Casteneda, 18. The suspect, Christopher Martinez, is the son of Estancia and brother to Marisol and Kaden.

Investigators said that Casteneda appeared to have multiple stab wounds; Estancia Martinez had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to to the head and chest area and multiple stab wounds, which included her face; Espindola had what appeared to be numerous stab wounds to her face, and she had what appeared to be defense cuts to her wounds and arms.

Christopher Martinez Aurora Police

Christopher Martinez lives at the home, according to police, but was with his grandparents at the time when officers had completed a welfare check at the home and told the family they could check on their family if they wished. Christopher Martinez, along with two other family members and a family friend, entered the garage through a partially opened garage door. When they arrived, they found the deceased and called authorities.

According to court documents, Christopher Martinez had gone to his grandparents' home in Firestone and showed them a "black .40 caliber" handgun and said that he got a concealed carry permit the morning of Dec. 10. The court documents also reveal that he had called his grandmother earlier that morning, about 1:30 a.m. and told her that he had a dream that his mom, sister and Kaden were all dead. His grandmother told him that it was simply a dream and to go back to bed.

According to court documents, when Christopher Martinez arrived at the home in Firestone, he told his grandmother, "I think I killed my mom and sister. I think I hurt them." She responded by telling him that if he did, he should have called 911 and been a man about the situation. The grandmother told investigators that Christopher asked her later, "Grandma, what if I did?" and was at one point staring at his hands. She remarked that he had long fingers and should have learned to play piano, to which he replied, "I just don't know... these are bad hands."

Christopher Martinez remains in custody on a no-bond hold for three counts of first-degree murder.