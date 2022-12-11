21-year-old Christopher Martinez arrested following triple homicide in Aurora

A 21-year-old man with connections to his alleged victims was arrested and jailed on murder charges following the discovery of three bodies in Aurora Saturday night.

Christopher Martinez was arrested Saturday morning at about 5:30 a.m., according to a press release from the Aurora Police Department.

Martinez was first contacted by responding officers at the scene and "is known to the victims," APD stated.

CBS

Police responded to the 1500 block of South Evanston Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found two women and a man dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

"This senseless violence is inexplicable," stated interim APD Police Chief Art Acevedo. "Thanks to the efforts of our dedicated personnel, the suspect has been taken into custody and our community can breathe a collective sigh of relief. Our hearts go out to the family of the victims."

Christopher Martinez

A search of online Arapahoe County court records does not reveal any criminal history of a Christopher Martinez of that age.

Investigators are asking for the public for information regarding the triple homicide. A $2,000 reward is being offered by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and tipsters can remain anonymous.