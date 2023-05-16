Accused hit-and-run driver heads to court after Jeep plows into house, severs gas line

A 43-year-old Littleton woman appeared in Jefferson County Court on Tuesday morning on numerous charges after authorities say she drove a Jeep into a house. The vehicle caused heavy damage to the home, located near the intersection of West Coco Drive and Rockland Place in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area.

The car hit a light pole before crashing into the house. It also severed a gas line and led to a temporary evacuation of residences in the area. The evacuation was lifted after a few hours.

The name of the suspect is Christina Bright-Vernon. She was arrested on charges of DUI, reckless driving, failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.

Bright-Vernon, according to a Colorado State Patrol spokesman, had an earlier accident at Chatfield Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard with another vehicle. She left that scene and later struck the residence. The two locations are approximately one mile apart.

No one was inside the house at the time of the crash.

Bright-Vernon was advised of the charges at a 10 a.m. hearing, about 18 hours after the accident. Bond was set but Bright-Vernon had not posted it and been released from jail as of noon.