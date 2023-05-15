Watch CBS News
Evacuations ordered in Jefferson County after gas line severed, police say connected to hit-and-run crash, driver in custody

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Evacuations ordered in Jefferson County after gas line severed
Evacuations ordered in Jefferson County after gas line severed 00:21

Some homes in Jefferson County were evacuated on Monday afternoon after a gas line was severed. People living on West Coco Drive south of Willow Creek Park had to evacuate their homes. 

The gas line was severed after a 40-year-old woman crashed into a home. That driver allegedly hit another car earlier in the day, fled the scene and then crashed into the home, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Now Colorado State Patrol investigators are looking into that hit-and-run crash.

No one was injured, sheriff's officials say. They did not say if anyone was home at the time of the crash, but said the homeowner was made aware of it.

Evacuees are urged to gather at Falcon Bluffs Middle School.  

It is unclear when people will be allowed to return home. 

