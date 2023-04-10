Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun will be special guest on Xfinity Monday Live
Christian Braun of the Denver Nuggets will be the special guest on the CBS Colorado sports show Xfinity Monday Live. The weekly show airs live from Viewhouse Centennial and Nuggets fans are welcome to attend.
After a stellar college career with the Kansas Jayhawks, Braun was picked at No. 21 in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft by the Nuggets. His first year in the pros has turned out well. Braun has shined on both ends of the court coming off the bench and saw seen his minutes increase as the regular season came to a close.
The Nuggets are waiting to find out who they'll face in the first round of the playoffs. On Sunday they will start their series against the second team to qualify for the playoffs via the play-in tournament.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.