Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun will be special guest on Xfinity Monday Live

Christian Braun of the Denver Nuggets will be the special guest on the CBS Colorado sports show Xfinity Monday Live. The weekly show airs live from Viewhouse Centennial and Nuggets fans are welcome to attend.

Christian Braun #0 of the Denver Nuggets poses for a portrait during Denver Nuggets Media Day at Ball Arena on Sept. 26, 2022. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

After a stellar college career with the Kansas Jayhawks, Braun was picked at No. 21 in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft by the Nuggets. His first year in the pros has turned out well. Braun has shined on both ends of the court coming off the bench and saw seen his minutes increase as the regular season came to a close.

The Nuggets are waiting to find out who they'll face in the first round of the playoffs. On Sunday they will start their series against the second team to qualify for the playoffs via the play-in tournament.