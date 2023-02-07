International soccer player Christian Atsu rescued from rubble after Turkey earthquakes

Turkish ambassador on earthquake crisis Turkish ambassador on earthquake crisis: "We need a lot of rescue teams" 05:41

Ghanaian soccer player Christian Atsu was rescued from rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey following the deadly earthquakes to hit the country and neighboring Syria.

The Ghana Football Association announced the 31-year-old winger, who played for the country during the 2014 World Cup and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, was "successfully rescued" on Tuesday and is receiving treatment.

"Let's continue to pray for Christian," the organization said.

Update: We've received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment.



Let’s continue to pray for Christian🙏🏽 — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) February 7, 2023

Atsu currently plays for the Turkish club Hatayspor in the Hatay province, which was hit hard by the quake. According to CBS Sports, Atsu scored the winning goal in a 1-0 win over Kasimpasa hours before the earthquake.

"Christian Atsu was pulled out injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble," Hatayspor vice president Mustafa Ozat said, according to the Reuters news agency.

Christian Atsu was rescued from rubble following a powerful earthquake in Turkey. Photo shows Atsu at the Newcastle United Training Session on January 28, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Atsu previously played for Premier League clubs Newcastle United, Everton and Chelsea, which all sent well-wishes. In a tweet, Newcastle said it was "welcome news" after he was found.

"Our thoughts remain with Christian, his loved ones and all those affected by Monday's devastating earthquakes," the team wrote.

"We are relieved to hear @ChristianAtsu20 has been found and is recovering in hospital. Our thoughts continue to be with everyone affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria," Everton tweeted.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told reporters Tuesday that 8,000 people had been pulled from under rubble. He said there were 20,000 people in national rescue teams.

While rescue missions continue, the death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes and more than 300 aftershocks in Turkey and Syria surpassed 5,000 on Tuesday, authorities said.