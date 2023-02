Death toll in Turkey-Syria earthquakes rises; damage could exceed $20 billion The death toll from last week's earthquakes that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria surpassed 37,000 people, and officials estimate the damage in Turkey could exceed $20 billion. CBS News anchors Lilia Luciano and Lana Zak spoke with the director of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, Paola Albrito, about what made this quake so destructive.