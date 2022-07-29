'Choo Choo': Big Boy No. 4014 to depart Denver

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 is returning Cheyenne, Wyoming after a week in Denver. The last time the train was in the Mile High City was over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Union Pacific Railroad Big Boy No. 4014 in Denver, Colorado, on Nov. 25. 2019 (credit: CBS)

The Big Boy is on public display in Denver on Friday, July 29; admission is free. The train departs for Cheyenne on Saturday morning.

Union Pacific took delivery of Big Boy No. 4014 in December 1941. It was retired in 1961 after traveling 1,031,205 miles in 20 years. Union Pacific got it back for a museum in California in 2013, taking it back to Cheyenne where it restored the locomotive.

You can follow the locomotive's trip on the Steam Locomotive Tracking Map.