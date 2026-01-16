Cheers! Denver Center for the Performing Arts show entertains people at pub before hitting the stage

"The Choir of Man" is performing at the Denver Center for Performing Arts on Friday and Saturday, but before taking the stage at the Buell Theatre, the cast made a stop at a Denver bar. With beers in hand, they sang and danced for the lunch crowd at the Wild Corgi Pub.

Cast members from "The Choir of Man" perform inside The Wild Corgi CBS

"The Choir of Man" is a 90-minute show featuring pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway and pub tunes, as well as a sense of community.

"We sing all sorts of different kinds of songs," said Conor Henley, who plays the Poet. "There's a bit of something for everyone. And along the way there is messaging such as men's mental health. The pub is kinda the last place you go to open up, so we like to bring that conversation into our pub."

There is one performance Friday night and two on Saturday. You can buy your tickets on the DCPA's website.