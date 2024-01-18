Children with special needs participate in Colorado State University's inclusive rodeo: "Yeehaw, partner!"

The National Western Stock Show and Colorado State University teamed up on Thursday to host the annual PRCA Exceptional Rodeo. The event took place at the CSU Spur Campus just west of the stock show grounds.

More than 70 children participated in the PRCA Exceptional Rodeo which helps give kids of all capabilities an opportunity to get involved with rodeo and stock show experiences. CBS

More than 70 children participated in the event, an event that helps give kids of all capabilities an opportunity to get involved with rodeo and stock show experiences. One of those children was Elliot Burson, a kid from Firestone who lives with Down syndrome.

"It is awesome for him to come and do something like this that is at his speed, and he can participate in it. He had a great time," said Linnea Burson, Elliot's mother.

Elliot was partnered with a cowboy for the day, and taken around the Temple Grandin Equine Center to try out things like roping, mechanical bull riding and even petting real horses.

The National Western Stock Show and Colorado State University teamed up on Thursday to host the annual PRCA Exceptional Rodeo. CBS

"I had a lot of fun," Elliot said.

Participants also got to try out barrel racing. Participants like Elliot raced stick horses around the barrels. Elliot could be seen running with his stick horse and smiling throughout.

Linnea said her son has grown a lot in recent years thanks to equine therapy and events like this.

"Being able to go out there and not be afraid is a huge step from even just a couple of years ago," Linnea Burson said. "It means a lot to me. For him to be able to do stuff like this, have a great time and feel like he is not limited with it is great."

Elliot said his favorite part of the day was getting on a pretend horse and simulating what it was like to ride as it galloped.

The annual PRCA Exceptional Rodeo took place Thursday at the CSU Spur Campus just west of the stock show grounds. CBS

At the end of the day, participants were given trophies for their completion of the rodeo and were sent home with their own cowboy hats and shirts.

"Yeehaw partner," Elliot said as he left the event.