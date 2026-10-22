New childcare center in Nederland nearly triples available spots for Colorado mountain families

A new childcare center in Nederland is giving parents in the mountain community more options after years of limited access to childcare.

The new Explorers Learning Center, operated by local nonprofit TEENS, Inc., has space for 60 children and was already 70% full shortly after opening. The $7 million facility includes classrooms, playrooms, a kitchen and an outdoor playground.

The new Explorers Learning Center in Nederland. CBS

For Chelsey Laforge, the center is a welcome change after years of searching for childcare.

Laforge had been on a daycare waitlist in Nederland since she was pregnant with her daughter, Mayla, who is now 3 years old. Before a spot opened up at Explorers Learning Center last month, Laforge said that she had to take her daughter to preschool in Boulder before commuting back to the mountains for work.

"We had absolutely no childcare options up here in Nederland," Laforge said.

She described the daily routine as a challenge, saying she had to wake up at 4 a.m. to get herself and her daughter ready for the commute.

Now, she says the new center has made a big difference for her family.

"I can't describe it any other way than it's just been a godsend to us," Laforge said.

Mountain communities have historically struggled with limited childcare availability, leaving some parents with few options close to home.

TEENS, Inc. Director Stephen Lefaiver said the new center is intended to provide more stability for families and the broader school community.

The facility was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting last weekend.

The new Explorers Learning Center in Nederland. CBS

"A lot of thought went into the trails, so kids can ride their Strider bikes, and the sand pits are really important," Lefaiver said, describing the unique playground design.

Although childcare can be expensive, TEENS, Inc. says it will not turn families away if they cannot afford the full cost. The nonprofit continues to raise money to help offset expenses and keep the center accessible to families.

When asked what could bring stability to the new facility after other childcare programs have failed in Nederland, Lefaiver said, "TEENS, Inc. brings more stability to the end to the whole school environment to, you know, give it a much greater chance of succeeding."

The center is also preparing to expand its services to the youngest children. Infant care is expected to open Monday, which TEENS, Inc. says will mark the first time childcare for infants has been available in Nederland.