Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrates Indigenous American cultures through art, performance

The 130th Cheyenne Frontier Days has something new this year that highlights Indigenous American cultures through art, history and performances.

The new Morning Star American Indian Village represents a multi-million-dollar investment that offers guests an immersive way to learn about Plains Indian cultures and their influence on American history.

Native American performers showcase traditional dances and clothing at the Morning Star American Indian Village CBS

"For generations, American Indian dancers, singers, storytellers, and craftsmen have shared their culture with hundreds of thousands of CFD visitors. The new Morning Star Village honors that legacy with a bold, reimagined space designed to showcase Native heritage like never before — a place where history and living tradition meet," CFD said.

It sits along the east side of the rodeo arena near the Old West Museum and opened for the first time on Friday morning.

The dance arbor will feature six performances each day of CFD.

The venue also offers spaces for Native American artists to sell their creations.

Beadwork and silverwork on display inside a vendor booth at the Morning Star American Indian Village CBS

Jackie Sevier, a member of the Arapahoe Tribe in Wyoming and curator for the new Morning Star American Indian Village, said, "All of these artists that we asked are internationally and nationally known. They are not just decorative end walls; they are known, well-curated artists. And they stepped up to the plate and did an amazing job."

Sevier explained that, in order to apply, artists had to be from the area and had to offer something that could teach people about their culture.

"I have been an artist for 40 years, so I had a good touch of people, artists that I felt would represent the Northern Plains well. So, they asked me to curate a group of artists to submit images," Sevier explained.

Indigenous artist and designer Ken Many Wounds is one of the vendors excited to take part in the new village.

"It's a way to showcase what us Native Americans are all about: our true history, our true culture, which, being a former educator, it's not in the school books or the textbooks that we have seen growing up. This is the real deal," said Many Wounds.

Sevier's own art is on display at the new village, as well as that of her daughter.

Drummers chant and keep rhythm as Native American dancers perform in the Morning Star American Indian Village dance arbor CBS

The village also highlights storytelling and music, offering visitors a chance to hear traditional flutes, drums and oral histories. Organizers also created an exhibit to honor American Indian scouts and veterans who served in the U.S. military.

Sevier says the first day at the village saw a lot of positive feedback from the community.

"I appreciate being part of this. I'm proud of the artists, and I'm proud, real proud, to be part of it," Sevier said.

Visitors say the new space has really amplified their experience, and the dance arbor was packed with attendees on the first day of events.