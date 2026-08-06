Health clinics provided to Colorado students in Cherry Creek Schools before return to class

It's one of the chores parents must do every year: make sure our kids' medical records are up to date with their school. If you have procrastinated, don't worry because Cherry Creek Schools is giving you a chance to get it done at one of their clinics outside their schools.

"It just gives everybody an opportunity to get what they need in one place," said Michelle Weinraub, Chief of Exceptional Student Services and Health Services at Cherry Creek Schools. "I hope it makes it easier. You can really one-stop shop as a family so you can get those things done without making appointments."

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Four years ago, Cherry Creek Schools partnered with Stride to build community health clinics at three of their schools. They aren't just for their students either. Anyone in the community can get help.

"They do not ask for documentation. They do not ask for proof of insurance. If you have insurance and you're willing to provide that bill, but they especially are interested in seeing folks who are underinsured," said Weinraub.

This fall, in addition to their regular duties they are offering vaccines to kids who need them as well as a host of other services kids may need to get done before their first day.

"They're going to be offering sports physicals and 'well kid' checks. So, if your child is due for that five-year-old, eight-year-old, 16-year-old checkup, you can do that with us through Stride," said Weinraub.

The idea is that keeping their community healthy will keep kids in school learning.

"We want kids to come to school. We want them to be present, not to miss school because they don't feel well or because they're trying to find a doctor's appointment," said Weinraub.

The next and final clinic will be their largest. It will be held Saturday, Aug. 15 at Prairie Middle School. Not only will they provide medical services, but they will also be handing out backpacks full of supplies, and they will have a mobile refrigerated food truck on site.