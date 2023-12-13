Cherry Creek School District responds after 2nd racial video from students hit social media

The Rocky Mountain NAACP chapter and parents are demanding more action from the Cherry Creek School District.

This comes after a second video of a couple of middle school kids using the "N-word" hit social media.

This happened just weeks after a video was released of a student using hate speech toward Black students.

The Rocky Mountain NAACP posted this on its Instagram account where the young girls made racial slurs, while drinking alcoholic beverages.

Though this video was created off campus, it's had a huge impact on the community. The girls in the video are said to be students at Campus Middle School, according to the district.

"It is a psychologically damaging and a traumatic thing to be called the N-word and people need to know it," expressed Portia Prescott, president of the Rocky Mountain NAACP chapter.

Prescott shared her concerns for the second time within weeks after another video of students using racial slurs hit social media.

"Remember Columbine? those children went specifically for Black students and athletes to kill, and we have an epidemic of gun violence at our schools and every threat shouldn't be taken lightly, enough is enough" added Prescott.

During a board of education meeting Monday, Cherry Creek School District Superintendent Chris Smith echoed concerns saying the district will not tolerate hate.

In a statement to CBS News Colorado, the district wrote:

"The Cherry Creek School District does not tolerate racism or hate of any kind. Students who engage in this kind of behavior will face consequences. These can range from restorative practices up to suspension and/or expulsion from school. Words matter, and derogatory or hateful language can often bring significant trauma. This type of vile speech and behavior is becoming prevalent in our society and often crosses over into school environments. There must be a community effort to ensure our kids understand that this behavior is never acceptable."

Prescott felt strongly about the issue repeating itself and expressed she wants to have an open dialogue with the parents and students in the video. She believes education is key to preventing this from happening again.

"This is part of public school teaching that we don't teach hate, sorry if your parents do, but if you come here, you don't learn this here, that's what I expect from our school administrators," said Prescott.

In September, a video surfaced showing a student on a bus spewing a hate speech against Black students.

Then in early November another set of students created so-called "N-pass cards" and passed them around students. That makes it three incidents within less than two months.

"To be called the 'N-word' was psychologically damaging to me as a child and every parent needs to know how serious this situation is," said Prescott.

The superintendent has sent out a mass letter to schools in the district emphasizing that students will face serious consequences if they continue this behavior.

In the letter he also said it takes real effort from all community members to combat racism, encouraging parents to speak to their children about using racist language.

According to a district spokesperson Lauren Snell, all student groups involved in hateful language have been disciplined and are facing consequences.