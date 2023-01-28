Cherry Creek carjacking prompts other victims to come forward: "Somebody is going to get killed"

A carjacking at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center on Tuesday is just one of at least three similar incidents in that neighborhood and Hilltop since December.

A total of 10 people including several teens are now in custody after those violent robberies and police are now investigating if they're connected.

Ryan Urban fell victim in early December at the intersection of 4th and Milwaukee when a black Mercedes pulled in front of him.

"When all the four doors popped open and they came out with assault rifles, I was honestly thinking, I'm going to be dead," he said, remembering the moment the suspects got out of that car.

CBS

Two of them approached his vehicle, opened his door and hit him with a pistol before pulling him out of the car.

The suspects took off in his Alfa Romeo and the black Mercedes they were driving.

Urban called 911 and the police responded to the scene.

"When I was talking to them about it, they were like this happens all the time here," he said.

Within days after his attack, he saw a post, next door, less than a mile away near 4th and Clermont Street in the Hilltop neighborhood a man said his Porsche was stolen at gunpoint.

The suspects driving a black Mercedes, stopped him in his own driveway.

"I read his story and it was very similar to mine," Urban said.

Four juveniles were arrested connected to both of those cases and according to both Urban and the other victim, several others were being investigated.

On Jan. 24 in the Clayton Lane garage at Cherry Creek North, a mother and daughter were also targeted.

CBS

A police report, in that case, says it happened in broad daylight, both were pulled from their car thrown to the ground and struck with a handgun.

Urban heard about the case and said he could no longer stay quiet.

"Quite, honestly this is putting people's lives at risk by not taking it seriously," he said.

He hopes sharing his story will shed light on the issue and put the community on alert.

"Somebody is going to get killed, there needs to be more done," he said.

Police do not release mug shots for juveniles involved in crimes and said they would not be sharing those of the adult lineups due to other investigations.

Andy Boian a spokesperson for Cherry Creek North sent the below statement in response to the two confirmed cases in that area.

"The District did have a carjacking earlier this week in Cherry Creek North. There was a carjacking in early December as well. Both of these isolated incidents are anomalies in this neighborhood. This is a very safe community, full of families, professionals, and consumers who enjoy all the amenities, shops, restaurants, and hotels we have to offer. The district will always ensure Cherry Creek remains the safe and vibrant place it's known to be. All 6 suspects were apprehended, and we look forward to fully cooperating with Denver Police on this. Any further comment we will defer to DPD."

The current investigations remain ongoing.