Check-in at Denver International Airport 2 hours before flight or risk being stuck in Colorado

One of Colorado's largest airlines is expecting this holiday travel season to be one of their busiest ever.

United Airlines told CBS News Colorado it's expecting nine million passengers overall to fly from Dec. 21 through Jan. 8. This is a 12% jump from 2022.

CBS News Colorado has reached out to Southwest Airlines for details about its travel numbers but has yet to hear back.

As more people are expected to travel, Denver International Airport officials are asking travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours earlier. This way, you don't risk missing your flight.

"Arrive inside the airport at least two hours before they are boarding," Stephanie Figueroa said. "Not looking for parking in the parking lots. We want you inside the airport."

Hundreds of thousands of people are making their way through Denver's airport to fly across the country and the world. Most flights scheduled for Thursday have been on time.

CBS News Colorado spoke with travelers who say they arrived even earlier, just in case.

"I don't know if you guys looked at the security lines and the baggage lines," Joe McWilliams said. "You have to or you are going to miss your flight."

Another way you can miss your flight like McWilliams just mentioned; waiting in TSA lines for way too long. Passengers can lessen their wait times by singing up for TSA Pre-Check or TSA Clear Plus.

"It's important to do a lot of planning and allow extra time, Rick Oats said.

Airport officials say to make sure you check the appropriate sizes of your lotions, perfumes, and other items before getting in a TSA lines.

The staff would hate to throw away something you paid money on or received as a Christmas gift. They are also putting out a warning for people trying to travel with firearms.

"We have people who don't know that they can't go through a checkpoint with a firearm," Figueroa said.

To make your trip even easier for you, there are ways you can check security wait times and places to park before arriving at DIA. You can head here.