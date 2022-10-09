Chatfield Farms' Pumpkin Festival In Full Swing

A treasured October tradition is back at Chatfield Farms. The Denver Botanic Gardens is holding it's annual Pumpkin Festival. For the price of a ticket, you get access to a 10-acre pumpkin patch, as well as, family and children's activities.

Chatfield Farms Pumpkin Festival CBS

The pumpkins are priced by size; with the average price at $8, and there are 45,000 to chose from.

"They're planted in June. And, they do very well in a hot summer so this was a great season for them to thrive. That's why we have so many. They're also healthy as you can see," said Jennifer Riley, spokesperson for the Denver Botanic Gardens.

There was also live music, food, and a corn maze to go through. The Pumpkin Festival sold out on Saturday, and could sell out on Sunday too.