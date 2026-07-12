Changing conditions cause expanded evacuation orders for Ferris Fire in southwest Colorado

Colorado officials expanded mandatory evacuation orders for residents near the Ferris Fire as conditions continued to change on Sunday.

The fire has burned approximately 64,369 acres since it sparked on June 27 and currently sits at about 23% containment. Incident command said that there was more active fire behavior on Saturday in the northwestern portion of the fire near Mountain Sheep Point. Relatively lower winds meant less growth overnight, but changes on Sunday prompted officials to expand evacuations north of the fire.

San Miguel Sheriff's Office

At 12:20 p.m., the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office announced that due to changing fire behavior, all residents in Zone 16 must leave immediately. That zone includes properties near the Dolores/San Miguel County line approximately one mile east of the rim of the Dolores River Canyon.

Evacuees need to check in at the Dolores Senior Center, located at 8540 Rd. 7.2 in Dove Creek, and get their re-entry credentials and essential information. The sheriff's office said anyone needing ADA-compliant transportation needs to call (970) 729-3487.

Livestock can be taken to the evacuation shelter set up at the Montezuma County Fairgrounds in Cortez.