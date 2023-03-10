Denver nonprofit giving all athletes ability to participate in elite athletic clubs

Danyell Sekue knows what it takes to make it in athletics.

"I played semi-pro and I also went to Norfolk State on a full basketball scholarship," she said.

She says in addition to skill, young athletes need recruiters to see them play. Back in her day that was easy, she just had her school coaches send out tapes.

"Back then coaches were more responsible for the exposure," she said.

She says these days it's different. College recruits scout tournaments and club programs for the players of tomorrow. To be seen by these scouts, kids need to travel and play in tournaments and join pricey athletic leagues.

Danyell and her husband have experienced it firsthand with their son Yasin who plays on a traveling basketball team. She says it has affected their household budget.

"As parents, we choose to go without some things so we can make sure that he is able to be a part of the travel to get to exposure," she said.

A new scholarship program from Chance Sports is hoping to help parents out. In 2023 they plan to support up to 300 athletes by giving them money to pay for travel expenses or club fees. They say they hope it will help level the playing field.

"So more of our young athletes can experience the profound benefits of competitive sports regardless of their financial circumstances," said James Coleman Co-Founder of Chance Sports.

Yasin got a scholarship and was able to travel to a tournament with his team. Danyell is grateful.

"They helped us a lot where maybe we would have had to maybe cut something. We didn't have to do that," she said.

Kids who are part of a participating athletic club are eligible for a scholarship. To find out more or donate, you can visit the Chance Sports Website.