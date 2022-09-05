Chalk Art Festival celebrates 20 years

Taste of Colorado wraps up another celebration in Civic Center Park

Taste of Colorado wraps up another celebration in Civic Center Park

Taste of Colorado wraps up another celebration in Civic Center Park

The Chalk Art Festival celebrated its 20th year over Labor Day weekend. Artists gathered in the Golden Triangle to show off their skills.

CBS

Artist Tone Medina spent 16 hours creating his chalk art, with generations of meaning.

CBS

"This is a piece that my mother had done. An idea that I got from one of her paintings," said Medina. "I wanted to represent my Chicano, Mexican heritage."

Dozens of artists participate in the festival, which features a wide array of subjects and talent.

CBS

"It's all about that once upon a time, this won't be here any longer, tomorrow it'll be gone," said Medina.