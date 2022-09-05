Watch CBS News
Local News

Chalk Art Festival celebrates 20 years

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Taste of Colorado wraps up another celebration in Civic Center Park
Taste of Colorado wraps up another celebration in Civic Center Park 00:22

The Chalk Art Festival celebrated its 20th year over Labor Day weekend. Artists gathered in the Golden Triangle to show off their skills. 

labor-day-chalk-art-fest-63pkg-transfer-frame-0.jpg
CBS

Artist Tone Medina spent 16 hours creating his chalk art, with generations of meaning. 

labor-day-chalk-art-fest-63pkg-transfer-frame-360.jpg
CBS

"This is a piece that my mother had done. An idea that I got from one of her paintings," said Medina. "I wanted to represent my Chicano, Mexican heritage."

Dozens of artists participate in the festival, which features a wide array of subjects and talent. 

labor-day-chalk-art-fest-63pkg-transfer-frame-1720.jpg
CBS

"It's all about that once upon a time, this won't be here any longer, tomorrow it'll be gone," said Medina. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 5:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.