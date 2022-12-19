Cedar Run residents still out of apartments weeks after fire

People living in the Cedar Run Apartment complex remain out of their homes weeks after a fire. They claim the complex won't let them back inside.

All of the residents were able to escape the flames at the complex in the Virginia Vale neighborhood in Denver, off South Oneida Street at Leetsdale earlier this month. The fire started in a stairwell, according to fire investigators.

Asbestos contamination was discovered during the investigation into the fire but documents suggest the property manager knew about the presence of asbestos in 2019.

One resident told CBS News Colorado they were not informed of the asbestos when signing a lease at the complex, "We signed a new lease in 2022, and in that one, they state they have no knowledge of it, but when I go to the state's website I can see that it was over 10 permits that they had to file to have abetment come and remove asbestos on some of the units."

Other residents describe feeling overwhelmed with the uncertainty of not being able to collect their belongings.

"My fear is my property being destroyed or being disposed of," said one resident who didn't want to be identified. "We now have to find another place, we don't have any security deposit back, they really offered no compensation for another place."

One resident showed an email to CBS News Colorado from property management that read, in part, "Until we have more information, we cannot say what will happen with your contents, but you should assume you will not have access to them for some time."

Since the discovery, the Red Cross has offered shelter for those affected.