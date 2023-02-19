Cedar Run residents hold protest demanding property managers to respond to requests

For months, tenants have struggled to get property managers to respond to their requests and take their concerns into consideration at the Cedar Run Apartments.

Tenants held a protest on Friday demanding property managers listen to them.

Phoelix Rutty is one of the organizers of the protest and has been complaining about conditions at the Cedar Run apartments.

"All of the residents here are facing consistent problems, heat going out frequently with no notice, hot water not being consistently hot, no pressure or not being there at all," Rutty said.

After noticing these issues were consistent, they created an alliance group, where tenants can express their concerns, since elsewhere is not always an option for most.

"A lot of people here, we are living paycheck to paycheck picking up and moving is expensive if you have to make a certain amount for some apartments...rent is expensive in Denver, period," Rutty said.

They said rent is affordable at the Cedar Run Apartments, making it a good option for them right now. But residents wish property managers would listen to their demands.

"We've brought these issues to management several times. All of us have and they can't address them or won't address them I don't know which one. So, we are fed up with it," Rutty said.

This is why the Community Economic Defense Project is stepping in, an organization of community attorneys, who help tenants know their rights. The organization began during COVID to help with housing assistance.

Senior community attorney, Natischa Volpe, understands this mission and is helping renters be educated.

"Oftentimes, we see tenants with no attorneys showing up to eviction court when a landlord is represented 75% of the time," Volpe said.

Last year, Denver voters rejected Ordinance 305, which would've given Denver tenants facing eviction access to free legal help.

Through Know Your Rights' workshops, they're giving tenants an opportunity to get legal advice for free.

"If you are facing mold, or no heat, or no hot water, leaky toilets or any of your apartments are having issues that is a right that is written in statute. So, we are teaching about what to do and what steps tenants can take," Volpe said.

Rutty says the overall support has been crucial.

"We can organize as a community as much as we want, but really taking those legally viable actions that's something not a lot of have experienced so having that support is huge," Rutty said.

The Know your Rights workshop and clinic will be on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 pm at 1035 Osage Street.

It will be open to the public for anyone who needs assistance with the tenant's right to attend.