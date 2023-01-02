Watch CBS News
CDOT thanks crews for keeping mountain passes clear

Fog, drizzle, snow complicate travel the day after the New Year's holiday weekend
The Colorado Department of Transportation is thanking its crews for keeping plows on the roads to clear snow. 

CDOT tweeted on Monday afternoon, "Hard hats off to CDOT workers who've been working 'round the clock to keep mt passes cleared, widened and avalanche-free. Be aware that additional mtnc [sic] work and safety closures may be implemented. Visit http://cotrip.org for road closures and conditions."  

Monday was declared a First Alert Weather Day due to falling snow, drizzle and fog. The mountains were expected to receive another 8 inches west of Frisco on Monday. 

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

