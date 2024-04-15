CDOT repairing Glenwood Canyon guardrails damaged in tractor-trailer wrecks
Colorado Department of Transportation crews are entering their third week of work on sections of Interstate 70 guardrail that was damaged by a series of big rig wrecks.
Some sections of guardrail will be completely replaced.
Several portions of the guardrail in the eastbound lanes were damaged in the crashes. In some cases, westbound trucks crashed so severely they tumbled into the lower eastbound lanes and damaged guardrails there, CDOT stated in a press release.
Lane closures will occur 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning at mile marker 116.
CDOT's crews started the project April 2.
Starting this week, CDOT crews are also closing single lanes of westbound traffic near Shoshone Power Plant exit (MM123). Above the highway there, crews will address areas of rockfall concern. Debris flows caused severe damage in the Blue Gulch drainage at that location in 2021, per CDOT.
Both projects are expected to conclude by the end of the month, weather permitting.
Motorists can check real time lane closures and road conditions by using COtrip.org and the free smartphone COtrip Planner app.
Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was completed in 1992. It is unique for the separate lanes of travel elevated above the terrain next to the Colorado River. The last 12-mile section cost almost half a million dollars.