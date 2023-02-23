CDOT says I-25 East Frontage Road near Johnstown to close for bridge replacement

The Colorado Department of Transportation says I-25 East Frontage Road near Johnstown to close for bridge replacement.

The department says the replacement will run from Feb. 27 to May 26 as crews will remove and replace the East Frontage Road bridge over Hillsboro Tributary between Colorado Highway 402/County Road 18 and County Road 16 as a part of the 100-year flood prevention portion of the project.

When the project is complete, it will increase the capacity on I-25 by adding an Express Lane in both directions and constructing inside and outside shoulders, while replacing other aging bridges.

CDOT says access to local residences and businesses will be maintained. I-25 traffic will not be impacted during bridge installation.

To stay informed on CDOT's process with the project, visit: https://bit.ly/3IuLMTf