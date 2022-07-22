CBS4 investigates why hit-and-run crash witnessed by reporter was never investigated

Why hit-and-run crash witnessed by reporter was never investigated? CBS4 investigates

Denver Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a driver apparently hit at least two cars in a southeast Denver intersection on July 10. Police say the driver took off, but a CBS4 reporter saw the crash and followed the suspect's car.

The initial 911 call about what happened was mis-categorized by a Denver 911 call taker, hindering police efforts to quickly locate the hit-and-run driver.

Andrew Dameron, who oversees Denver's 911 operations, said the call taker erroneously categorized the call as a "reckless driver'," meaning officers never responded to the scene and did not actively attempt to find the driver. Dameron said if the call had been categorized correctly, "that would have put a higher priority" on the case.

CBS4 reporter Brian Maass was driving southbound on Leetsdale Avenue in Denver, about to cross Alameda Avenue on that Sunday afternoon, when he noticed a silver-colored Lexus ES 300 careening through the intersection, apparently hitting multiple cars. The driver then fled westbound on Alameda.

Maass followed, called 911 and managed to also get a clear picture of the vehicle's temporary tags and damage to the sedan, before the driver got away near 8th Avenue and Ash street.

A woman driving a BMW wagon that was hit said, "I hear this bang like a car getting hit and felt something." She pulled over and noticed extensive damage to the rear of her car. "Somebody hit me, I don't know who," she said.

She said she called police and filed an online report, but police did not further follow up with her. Police also did not contact Maass for other photos and information on what occurred. A DPD spokesperson said the department's Traffic Operation Section will normally investigate a hit-and-run case if there is information on the suspect vehicle.

That didn't initially happen with the erroneous categorization of the call.

"To me it gives a free pass to everybody to keep breaking the law," said the woman.

A second woman also came forward and said the hit-and-run driver also hit her KIA in the Leetsdale-Alameda intersection, causing front end damage.

After CBS4 contacted Denver Police and public safety officials, Dameron acknowledged the initial call had been mischaracterized, so there had been no follow up investigation.

That changed July 22 as crash investigators interviewed the woman who's BMW was hit.

CBS4 will update the story if the suspect driver is apprehended.