CBS News poll: Most Americans favor U.S. returning to moon, going to Mars

There is a lot of public favor for the idea of the U.S. returning to the moon, and also for eventually going to Mars. About two-thirds do, while a third does not. 

go-to-moon.png
go-to-mars.png

Younger Americans who are not old enough to remember the first moon landing are especially in favor, perhaps looking forward to seeing that exploration in their lifetimes. These views generally cut across ideological and party lines, as well.

moon-by-age.png

The first moon landing in 1969 continues to loom large in the public mind, all these years on — a big majority says it was worth doing, while just under a quarter says it was not. Views were comparable back when this was asked at the 40th and 50th anniversaries of it, too. 

moon-worth-it.png

That may be partly because, in general, Americans tend to think the space program adds at least somewhat to feelings of national pride.

space-pride.png

People tend to think it also contributes some — if not necessarily a lot — to technological contributions from which everyone can benefit.

space-scienc.png

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,404 U.S. adults interviewed between June 18-23, 2025. The sample was weighted to be representative of adults nationwide according to gender, age, race, and education, based on the U.S. Census American Community Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as 2024 presidential vote. The margin of error is ±2.6 points.

Toplines

