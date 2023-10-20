Watch CBS News
Local News

CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White takes on the Big Apple, visits Drew Barrymore Show

By Mekialaya White

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White takes on the Big Apple
CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White takes on the Big Apple 00:38

CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White takes on the Big Apple

CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White was in New York City early this week and was on the Drew Barrymore show as a special guest for a taping. The episode will air in the Spring of 2024, with more details to come. 

mek-drew.jpg
CBS

The Drew Barrymore Show now airs at 3 p.m. MST, just before First at 4 on CBS News Colorado.

Mekialaya White
Mekialaya-White-1.jpg

Mekialaya White anchors every weekday at 4 p.m. and reports for evening shows at CBS News Colorado. Read her latest reports or check out her bio and send her an email.

First published on October 19, 2023 / 7:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.