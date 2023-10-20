CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White takes on the Big Apple, visits Drew Barrymore Show

CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White takes on the Big Apple

CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White takes on the Big Apple

CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White takes on the Big Apple

CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White takes on the Big Apple

CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White was in New York City early this week and was on the Drew Barrymore show as a special guest for a taping. The episode will air in the Spring of 2024, with more details to come.

CBS

The Drew Barrymore Show now airs at 3 p.m. MST, just before First at 4 on CBS News Colorado.