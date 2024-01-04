CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White set to appear on The Drew Barrymore Show next week
The Drew Barrymore Show, which airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS News Colorado, will have a special guest on Monday's show.
CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White visited New York City to film the show back in October.
She is set to appear on the show alongside Drew Barrymore and co-anchor Ross Mathews for a Colorado-centric segment called "Wish You Were Here."
You can catch the segment right before First at 4 on Monday afternoon.
