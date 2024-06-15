CBS Colorado's "McMeen in the Middle" documents historic immigration at one Denver school

The story is told through the voices of the McMeen community, its resilient teachers, parents, students and supporters.

On a Saturday morning in February 2024, first grade teacher Soledad Montecino moves furniture to make space for additional students. CBS

Viewers learn of the traumatic journeys children faced traveling through up to seven countries to arrive in Denver, and the effect of that trauma on classroom behavior. A family shares the challenges of the transition on their young children, the struggle to obtain a legal status and to make ends meet, and the threat of an eviction.

First grader Maikol Rosas greets his mom at the end of a school day. CBS

The documentary relates the extraordinary dedication of educators to student learning and well being. While many in the McMeen community find creative ways to support the newcomers, others choose to leave the school for a more stable environment.

If you would like to view the documentary with Spanish captions, see it via this youtube link and turn on the closed captioning (CC) and then click on settings, and choose "auto translate" then scroll down to Spanish, and click on that.

Si desea ver el documental con subtítulos en español, véalo a través de este enlace de YouTube y active los subtítulos (CC) y luego haga clic en configuración, elija "traducir automáticamente", luego desplácese hacia abajo hasta español y haga clic.