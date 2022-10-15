CBS Colorado's Latino journalists provide powerful connections to community

Building a newsroom that's reflective of our community has been a decades-long commitment at CBS News Colorado.

It improves our coverage immensely and enables us to better engage with our viewers. Our news operation couldn't function without the talent and significant contributions of Latino colleagues.

"Elevating Latino Voices" isn't just brand at CBS News Colorado. These aren't voices we highlight because a calendar says we should.

These are voices you've heard every morning, every night and every afternoon.

CBS

And there are voices you know - but have never heard before.

Digital Producer Dago Cordova, who is Mexican-American said, "We want to get our voices heard and we want them to be heard correctly as well."

As journalists, we pride ourselves in keeping you informed and sharing your stories. But sometimes, we lean on colleagues for help.

Dago's a producer behind the scenes, but that wasn't the first time you've heard him.

CBS

He grew up with a skill many reporters wish they have. He said, "I feel proud to do so. I have no problem doing it. And whenever a colleague asks me to check over their work over a translation, even if they know how to speak Spanish, I'm always willing to help them out."

He's a voice that helps us be stronger reporters, and better members of our community.

But even a Latino – or Latina – presence speaks louder than words. Morning news anchor Michelle Griego is Chicana and she takes pride in waking you up. She's the face she rarely got to watch.

Michelle said, "I didn't see many when I was growing up and getting into this business. And so for me, it was really important to see that representation on air, because then I felt like, 'Hey, they did it, I can do it.'"

Watch the entire Elevating Latino Voices panel discussion below.

Covering a community this diverse takes skill. A cultural understanding expands our reach.

Reporter Michael Abeyta, who is proudly Chicano, has roots in our state that dig deep – a fourth-generation Coloradan.

Michael said, "Even though we report in English, I think that there's a certain way that you can communicate with people when you know them when you know their culture when you know how to treat them."

Latinos make up nearly a quarter of our state. And just 12% of journalists nationwide.

CBS

There are Latinos in our newsroom - Latinos who helped put this story on TV - that you'll probably never see.

You've never heard their voices, but you wouldn't hear us without them.