CBS Colorado will debut new news set on Tuesday

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A big behind-the-scenes project is complete; CBS News Colorado is now ready to show off its new set to viewers. Starting midday on Tuesday, anchors will be delivering the news from the new set for all newscasts.

CBS Colorado General Manager Tim Wieland said the building of a new set was a success thanks to a lot of hard work and attention to detail, plus a spirit of collaboration across the television station.

"I want to express my tremendous gratitude for the work by our Engineering, Operations, Design and News teams," Wieland said.

CBS Colorado News Director Kristine Strain said the set was designed "to highlight the incredible work of our journalists in all that they do to serve our community."

"We are honored that Coloradans invite us into their homes every day, and after many years on the same set it was time to give our home a makeover," Strain said.

The set was designed by Jack Morton Worldwide.

"Viewers will experience a very dynamic new look and feel with this new set that will help our newsroom, anchors and reporters tell stories with supporting video and graphics in a way we haven't been able to achieve until now," said Robert Garibay, CBS Colorado Manager of Operations.

CBS News Colorado's old set was torn down to make room for the new set. For the past several months, newscasts have been airing in a temporary location.

"The new set features state-of-the-art lighting, LED displays, on a grand scale, along with different visual looks and colors for morning, evening and breaking news coverage," said Eric Buckland, CBS Colorado Engineering Manager.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and publishing operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 9:21 PM MDT

