Tim Wieland, a veteran employee of CBS4, is the General Manager at CBS4.

Wieland brings 30+ years of broadcast journalism experience to CBS4. His most recent tenure at KCNC-TV began in 2001 when he was hired as Assistant News Director. He later became News Director and in 2021 became GM. Since joining KCNC, the News Department has received several industry honors, including the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award in 2006, three national Edward R. Murrow Awards, several regional Murrow Awards including the award for Overall Excellence, and dozens of Emmy Awards.

Before that, Wieland was a Newscast Producer and Field Producer for CNN based in Atlanta. As field producer, he traveled to stories such as the Columbine High School shooting in 1999 and the Democratic and Republican National Conventions in 2000. Before CNN, Wieland spent seven years at KCNC writing and producing newscasts and was later promoted to Executive Producer. He started his broadcast journalism career as a reporter at KREX-TV in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Wieland is active in the Denver community and is involved in several philanthropic organizations. He is on the board of Raise the Future, currently serving as vice chair. He is a member of the Advisory Board for the University of Colorado journalism program, and is a mentor for the "Boots to Suits" program which helps military veterans return to the workplace. Wieland is also on the board of Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver and was proud to serve on the Host Committee for the 2013 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

RELATED: See The Whole CBS News Colorado Team

An Emmy Award winning journalist, Wieland is a 1991 graduate of the University of Colorado with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He is also a graduate of the Newsroom Management program at the Poynter Institute, and now serves as Guest Faculty at Poynter for Leadership seminars. In 2010, Wieland was recognized by the Denver Business Journal as a "Forty Under 40" winner for his leadership in business and the community.