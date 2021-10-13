Kristine Strain is the News Director at CBS4, KCNC-TV, the CBS owned and operated station in Denver, Colorado. Prior to the appointment she served as Assistant News Director since 2005. She started at the station in October of 2000 as the Executive Producer and then Managing Editor. Since joining CBS4 the News Department has received the prestigious Peabody Award in 2006, three national Edward R. Murrow Awards, several regional Murrow Awards including the award for Overall Excellence, and countless Emmys.

Strain has been in the broadcast industry since the age of 15. She got her start by hosting a show called Teen Scene that she produced along with other teenagers for a Public television station in Miami, Florida. The TV bug bit her early.

Before KCNC-TV, Strain was the Executive Producer for three years at WITI-TV; the Fox owned and operated station in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Prior to Milwaukee, Strain worked at WCCO-TV in Minneapolis, Minnesota as the 10pm producer. She was a producer in Kansas City, Missouri at KMBC-TV and WDAF-TV. She also produced newscasts at KAKE-TV in Wichita, Kansas and Topeka, Kansas at KSNT-TV.

Strain has attended the Poynter Institute both as a student and visiting faculty. She graduated from the University of Kansas, with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. Strain recently earned her MBA from the University of Denver, Daniels School of Business. In her spare time she enjoys skiing, running and spending time in the Colorado sun.

Just The Facts

• Position: News Director

• Why I am a journalist: My mother's life was saved by a TV journalist during Hurricane Andrew

• Role model: My mother

• Dream job: I have it

• Job you would never attempt: Tight rope walker

• Alma Mater: University of Kansas

• Year hired: 2000

• Hometown: Homestead, Fla.

• Favorite food: Lobster

• Favorite sports team: Kansas Jayhawks

• Favorite vacation spot: The beach

• What keeps you in Colorado? The mountains, my family, the sun