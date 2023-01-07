CBI issues Missing Indigenous Alert for teen out of Pagosa Springs

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Alert Saturday for a teen out of Pagosa Springs, who reportedly eluded officers twice.

Sequoya Tsosie, 14, was last seen on Friday night around 9:00 p.m., according to the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office.

Missing Indigenous Person Alert activation requested by the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office. Please see the bulletin below for details. Call police with information. pic.twitter.com/zYUhNpgs3R — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) January 7, 2023

Authorities say he was last seen on 5th and 6th Street in Pagosa Springs. He was seen twice by authorities in the last 24 hours and eluded officers each time. Officers say he was last seen wearing a dark hoodie.

CBI describes Tsosie standing approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with additional information on the whereabouts of Tsosie are to contact the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office at 970-731-2160.