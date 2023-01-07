Watch CBS News
Local News

CBI issues Missing Indigenous Alert for teen out of Pagosa Springs

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Alert Saturday for a teen out of Pagosa Springs, who reportedly eluded officers twice. 

Sequoya Tsosie, 14, was last seen on Friday night around 9:00 p.m., according to the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say he was last seen on 5th and 6th Street in Pagosa Springs. He was seen twice by authorities in the last 24 hours and eluded officers each time. Officers say he was last seen wearing a dark hoodie.

CBI describes Tsosie standing approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with additional information on the whereabouts of Tsosie are to contact the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office at 970-731-2160. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 7, 2023 / 2:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.