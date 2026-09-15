10 cattle killed after semi hauling livestock overturns, forcing I-76 closure in Colorado

At least 10 cattle were killed when a semi hauling livestock overturned on Interstate 76 east of Brush early Tuesday morning. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the semi rolled over just before 3 a.m. on I-76 near mile marker 102.

A semi hauling cattle overturned on I-76 east of Brush, killing some cattle. Colorado State Patrol

State troopers said the semi hauling cattle was traveling westbound on I-76 when it went into the center median, rolled and spilled its cargo. That's when investigators said three additional semis and a passenger vehicle struck cattle.

The driver of the semi hauling the cattle was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. The extent of the driver's injuries was not immediately known.

The semi hauling cattle rolled over on I-76 east of Brush, killing several cattle early Tuesday morning. Colorado State Patrol

Investigators said that there were a total of 48 cattle on the truck before the crash. Of those, 10 were found dead, 29 were found alive, and currently nine cattle remain unaccounted for.

I-76 was closed in both directions after the crash from Brush to Sterling for several hours. CSP did not have an estimate on when the interstate would reopen.