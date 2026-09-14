Colorado town of Castle Rock seeks community input on long-term water plan

Castle Rock is asking residents how the town should prioritize water conservation, renewable supplies and infrastructure as it plans for a growing population and tries to reduce its reliance on nonrenewable groundwater.

The Colorado town is in the process of updating its Water Resources Strategic Master Plan.

Since 2006, the plan has been updated every five years, and the town wants the help of residents in doing so.

"We have to do something to help secure the future for everyone else and make sure there's enough water to go around," said Jeff Goeltzenleuchter, a new Castle Rock resident.

Will there be enough water? It's a question on the minds of Castle Rock neighbors.

"I was very surprised to see just how little snow, you know, how much moisture we got over the winter," said Goeltzenleuchter, who recently moved from California to Castle Rock. "Water conservation in California was a big deal. All the low-flow shower heads and a lot of the different measures that we would do to help cut back on that."

"When they go to a stage two, that's a big red flag, and you know, stage three is not far behind if people don't cooperate and get on the bandwagon for conservation," said Castle Rock resident Billy Hughes.

Castle Rock is a fast-growing community, and like the rest of the Front Range has been experiencing a historic drought.

"I am a little concerned right now about the number of new construction projects that are requiring water. I think Castle Rock Water is doing a good job of trying to get people to go with xeriscaping. But you can't continue given the uncertainties with the water supply we face here in Colorado," said Hughes.

Castle Rock gets 65% of its water from nonrenewable aquifers, the rest comes from recycled, imported and surface water (creeks and rivers).

By 2065, the town wants to get 100% of their water from renewable sources. To get there, the town has a Water Resources Strategic Master Plan.

They're asking for help from the community to update that plan, and set priorities for the next five years.

"Recycling water, reusing it where you can for other non-potable applications, I think, is a great idea," said Goeltzenleuchter.

Residents are asked to complete a 13-question survey online by Oct. 11.

"Just slow things down. The new construction. Keep up with all your mitigation to make sure that there's enough water for those that are here," Hughes said.

You can learn more and view the current master plan here. And fill out the survey here.

Castle Rock Water is hosting a Water Resources Strategic Master Plan open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Castle Rock Water, 171 Kellogg Court.