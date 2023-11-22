Castle Rock town council to consider pickleball regulations after neighbors petition

Castle Rock is the latest metro-are municipality to face controversy over pickleball courts.

"Very loud popping noises, it's constant," said Castle Rock resident Deborah Rhodus.

Ever since Butterfield Park's pickleball courts opened in June, Deborah and her husband Scott Rhodus have missed their peace and quiet.

"It's loud. When all six courts are going, it's all you can hear," said Scott.

The couple says the Butterfield courts are 126 feet from their home. Courts were also recently built in the Founders neighborhood of Castle Rock, and come as close as 92 feet from nearby homes.

The Butterfield courts were initially open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Although the town changed the hours to 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. in September. With the sport's popularity, neighbors say the noise is constant during those hours, and the parking lot lights stay on all night.

"So, we're getting new curtains and it still doesn't work. It feels like the lights are just so bright at nighttime," said Scott.

But for some, the courts are an outlet.

"It's fun. You get exercise in. All ages can play," said nearby resident Aaron Vittitow.

Vittitow like's being able to play pickleball in his neighborhood, but admits the sport can be noisy.

"I assume it probably is at times," said Vittitow.

Paul Bicknell says the sound carries to his home blocks away.

"It's definitely distracting. That outside time you're used to getting in a peaceful environment is no longer peaceful," said Bicknell.

That's why he joined the Rhodus's in collecting signatures for a petition to Castle Rock Town Council.

"We've got 60 so far and my neighbor said that he has gotten a few," said Scott.

They're urging town council to mitigate the noise with privacy walls or sound blankets, prohibit courts within 250 feet of homes, and further limit court hours.

"8 a.m. to 8 p.m. is what Centennial has, that seems reasonable, and let the lights shut down at that time," said Scott.

The efforts may soon pay off. At the town council meeting Tuesday night, council requested that staff discuss two pickleball-related items in January.

Those items are: if there is a pickleball court near homes, should the courts have designated hours of play; and should any new pickleball courts have a "proper distance" from homes.

"I'm glad that they are actually gonna be having a discussion on it," said Deborah.

The town council will discuss those items in January. In the meantime. The neighbors hope they will shut the courts down.

"A little peace and quiet would be nice," said Scott.