Castle Pines man dies in climbing accident on Windom Peak

A man from Castle Pines died after falling approximately 30 feet while descending Windom Peak in the Weminuche Wilderness. Windom Peak at 14,093 feet altitude is the highest point in La Plata County.

The 53-year-old has been identified as Douglas Christensen. His climbing companion and a passerby attempted CPR but reported him as deceased when emergency dispatch received a call from the companion.

Christensen's body was recovered Tuesday after storms on Monday prevented crews from reaching him.