Watch CBS News
Local News

Castle Pines man dies in climbing accident on Windom Peak

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A man from Castle Pines died after falling approximately 30 feet while descending Windom Peak in the Weminuche Wilderness. Windom Peak at 14,093 feet altitude is the highest point in La Plata County.

The 53-year-old has been identified as Douglas Christensen. His climbing companion and a passerby attempted CPR but reported him as deceased when emergency dispatch received a call from the companion. 

Christensen's body was recovered Tuesday after storms on Monday prevented crews from reaching him. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 9:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.