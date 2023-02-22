Watch CBS News
Caribou Ranch closed Wednesday for slash pile burning

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

People who live in Boulder County may notice smoke and flames in the area of Caribou Ranch on Wednesday. Boulder County Parks crews are taking advantage of the below-freezing temps and snow to burn slash piles at Caribou Ranch and Mud Lake. 

scheduled-pile-burn-boulder-county-parks-copy.jpg
Boulder County Parks

All of Caribou Ranch is closed during the burning. 

Pile burns are conducted to reduce the amount of fuel on the ground that could make future wildfires worse. 

February 22, 2023

