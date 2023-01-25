Watch CBS News
Local News

Upcoming CareerCon aimed at helping Colorado woman looking to move on to second careers

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

CareerCon focuses on women in 40s, 50s who want to craft new skills
CareerCon focuses on women in 40s, 50s who want to craft new skills 02:58

A group of Colorado woman are hoping to help others get their second careers jumpstarted next weekend. SecondActWomen is hosting an event called CareerCon in downtown Denver. Some women have already seen success from the networking and education they found at last year's event.

careers.jpg
Jolene Whitney CBS

"There weren't opportunities within Colorado to move up. And I thought, this is a good time to pivot," said Jolene Whitney, who left her job in retail but needed help finding her next career.

A friend recommended that Whitney look into the programming from SecondActWomen.

"Just to meet women my age who are kind of in a similar situation and see how they've started the next chapter," she said.

CareerCon is focused on women in their 40s or older and helps them move on to their next career path.

"It's inspirational, it's engaging and everyone is extremely supportive," she said.

Karen Crumback left behind a career in nonprofit development.

"I don't think I'm starting over, it's a new beginning and I'm excited about it," Crumback said.

She said CareerCon helped her move forward.

"Networking for sure. And just having the confidence to know what I want to do is a great idea and people need help," she said.

career.jpg
Karen Crumback CBS

Last year's event helped Crumback clean up her resume.

"How to put it into LinkedIn and make it through the ATS and have recruiters find me. That makes a big difference.

Both women say they are excited to connect and learn even more at this year's event.

"I'm not done yet. I don't know how many years I'm going to work but whatever it is and in whatever capacity I want to continue to do my best," one said.  

A group of Colorado woman are hoping to help others get their second careers jumpstarted next weekend.

LINK: secondactwomen.com/careercon/

CareerCon is coming up on Feb. 4 & 5 at the Commons on Champa. CBS News Colorado anchor Michelle Griego will emcee the events.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 3:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.