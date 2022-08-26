Watch CBS News
Car strikes house in Centennial, destroys chimney

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A home in Centennial is without a chimney after a car crashed into it. It happened near the intersection of Crestline Avenue and Prentice Drive on Thursday night at approximately 10 p.m.

The impact from the crash left a hole in the fireplace. A technical rescue team was called in to stabilize the house.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No one inside the house was hurt.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to the crash.

