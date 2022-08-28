Car smashes into Centennial home at 95 mph: 'My 3-year-old was just laying right there'

Thursday night a loud crash abruptly got Mikayla Cooper and her husband out of bed.

"We heard this big boom and it felt like a big earthquake had just hit us," she said.

Their first reaction was to go see what was going on, so they ran out their front door.

"We went outside not really knowing what happened," she said.

It turns out that just before 10 p.m., an alleged drunk driver lost control of his car while driving down Crestline Avenue in Centennial. That car ended up in Cooper's living room.

Investigators said it was going 95 mph when it struck the house.

Once they realized their house was hit, the couple rushed in to save their kids.

"It was just shock and fear and it was just horrible," Cooper said.

Miraculously, everyone was ok, but Cooper said if it would have happened five minutes earlier. Things may have been tragically different.

"My 3-year-old was just laying right there on our ottoman sound asleep, and we had just brought him up," Cooper said, pointing to what used to be her living room. "He would have been crushed and the rest of us might have been dead."

Even though the house hasn't been condemned, Cooper said they can't live there anymore.

"It's no longer our home it's just a house and you know, we'll get it repaired, but we're going to move because I don't want to sit in my living room terrified," she said.

The Coopers hope no one has to go through something like this ever again.

"I know a lot of people drink recreationally and I have nothing against that," she said, "but it's just a matter of being able to make a responsible decision to stay at home or wherever you are."