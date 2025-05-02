Car crashes into sushi restaurant at Colorado shopping center

Two people were injured when a car crashed into a sushi restaurant at a Colorado shopping center Friday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., South Metro Fire Rescue crews responded to the report of a crash at the Cherry Knolls Shopping Center in Centennial.

South Metro Fire Rescue

Officials said a vehicle struck the Land of Sushi restaurant, injuring two people. Both were reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

CBS

South Metro Fire Rescue said the building did not suffer structural damage. The cause of the crash is under investigation.