Car crashes into sushi restaurant at Colorado shopping center

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Two people were injured when a car crashed into a sushi restaurant at a Colorado shopping center Friday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., South Metro Fire Rescue crews responded to the report of a crash at the Cherry Knolls Shopping Center in Centennial.

Officials said a vehicle struck the Land of Sushi restaurant, injuring two people. Both were reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the building did not suffer structural damage. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

