Car crashes into ambulance transporting patient, Boulder police say

Boulder police say a driver was cited after crashing into an ambulance transporting a patient on Friday morning.

According to Boulder Fire-Rescue, a Falck ambulance had its lights and sirens activated when a sedan struck it at the intersection of 28th Street and Colorado Avenue around 10:24 a.m. They say the patient it was carrying was transferred to another ambulance and taken to Boulder Community Health for treatment.

Boulder Fire Rescue

Two people inside the sedan were also taken to a local hospital for evaluation. No ambulance crew members were injured in the crash.

The Boulder Police Department reportedly investigated the crash and cited the sedan driver for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

BFR said the crash caused delays on northbound 28th Street while crews worked to help the injured and clear the scene. It has since reopened.

CBS

Under Colorado's "Move Over law," motorists must yield the right of way to emergency vehicles. Drivers should move towards the farthest right-hand lane when an emergency vehicle is approaching. Failure to yield to an approaching vehicle can result in a fine of $15-$100 and four points on the driver's record.

If an emergency vehicle, tow truck, maintenance vehicle, or passenger vehicle is stationary and has its hazard lights on, drivers must pass with care. Drivers should either move at least one lane away from the vehicle or slow down by at least 20 miles per hour as they pass. Failing to yield to a stationary vehicle is punishable by a $150 fine in addition to a three-point license violation.