Watch CBS News
Local News

Competition underway in Denver to build life-sized structures out of canned food

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Competition underway to build life-sized structures out of canned food
Competition underway to build life-sized structures out of canned food 00:39

A competition is underway in Denver to build life-sized structures out of canned food. Architects and designers are currently working on the creations for an exhibit at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center.  

canned-food2.jpg
CBS

It's called Canstruction, and it's being hosted by the group We Don't Waste. Approximately 15,000 cans of food are being used for six different pieces.

All of the builds are Halloween-themed; they include a witch's cauldron (1,331 cans) and a sugar skull (3,635 cans).

canned-food1.jpg
CBS

"It can take months just to figure out the design, rework it. (To find out) what kind of cans they need, what colors, what sizes," said Jessica Lecortz, Senior Development & Events Manager at We Don't Waste.

After the Canstruction exhibit ends on Nov. 2, We Don't Waste will donate the cans to local communities.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue