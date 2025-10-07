Competition underway in Denver to build life-sized structures out of canned food

A competition is underway in Denver to build life-sized structures out of canned food. Architects and designers are currently working on the creations for an exhibit at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center.

It's called Canstruction, and it's being hosted by the group We Don't Waste. Approximately 15,000 cans of food are being used for six different pieces.

All of the builds are Halloween-themed; they include a witch's cauldron (1,331 cans) and a sugar skull (3,635 cans).

"It can take months just to figure out the design, rework it. (To find out) what kind of cans they need, what colors, what sizes," said Jessica Lecortz, Senior Development & Events Manager at We Don't Waste.

After the Canstruction exhibit ends on Nov. 2, We Don't Waste will donate the cans to local communities.