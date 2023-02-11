Three Cañon City girls thought to be in danger last seen with man Saturday morning

Three teens from Cañon City are thought to be in danger were last seen Saturday morning being picked up by a man.

According to Cañon City police, Kaylee Lamb, 13, Kylie Huston, 12, and Love Quintana, 13, were last seen around 9:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Four Mile Parkway heading north toward Four Mile Ranch Golf Club.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Police think they were trying to go to Colorado Springs when they were picked up by a man in a white Honda sedan with a spoiler on the back and an unknown license plate.

According to police, Lamb is white and 4'9" with brown hair and brown eyes, Huston is white and 4'11" with brown hair and blue eyes and Quintana is Hispanic and 5'4" with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see any of these girls, police ask that you call 911 or Cañon City Police Department at 719-792-6411 .