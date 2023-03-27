Cancer warrior Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel sworn in as honorary Aurora police officer

In Aurora, all eyes were on an 11-year-old boy as he got his heart's wish. Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel is a cancer warrior and on a mission to be sworn in by hundreds of law enforcement agencies from around the country. He did just that, in front of all of his heroes, including his father Theodis Daniel, on Monday morning.

"Thank you for your courage. You are a warrior, and you give us strength," said Aurora police interim chief Art Acevedo told him over a microphone inside Aurora City Council Chambers.

DJ has been fighting brain and spine cancer for almost half of his life. When he was six, he was told he only had months to live. But he's been determined to live a life of service. Because of his love for law enforcement, his Houston-based family made it their mission to help him get sworn in by agencies across the country. Aurora PD is agency number 758.

The number 758 holds significance to DJ because of a friend of his who passed away from cancer, Abigail Arias. She was another terminally ill young girl who dreamed of working in law enforcement one day. She was also an honorary Texas officer, and her badge number was 758.

"On my honor, I will never betray my integrity, betray my character, or the public trust," DJ vowed, repeating after Acevedo. "I will always have the courage to hold myself and others accountable for our actions. I will always maintain the highest ethical standards and uphold the values of my community - my family, and the Aurora Police Department."

Acevedo congratulated DJ on becoming an honorary Aurora police officer following that vow. Then, DJ leaned over to Acevedo.

"He has a question," Acevedo announced to the crowd.

"How do I get paid? I remember when I asked one police department, 'What do I get paid?' They said they pay me in candy," DJ said. "You can't pay me in candy anymore because my doctor said I can't eat candy. I'm not trying to get diabetes."

"No problems. We have sugar-free candy here in Aurora, Colorado," Acevedo said with a laugh.