California man arrested for impersonating bank official, coercing money from Colorado victim

A 25-year-old California man is charged with three felonies after intercepting a package in Colorado containing $11,000 in cash he allegedly obtained via a computer scam.

Earlier this year, a Mesa County resident contacted authorities after receiving a message. The sender reportedly claimed to be an employee of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The FDIC is an independent agency created by the Congress that insures and oversees the banking industry.

The resident claimed the purported FDIC representative stated the resident's bank account had been compromised and needed to be secured. The resident was instructed to send cash from the account to an address in southern California, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.

The resident later chose to stop the shipment. But, according to the sheriff's office, the box containing the cash was already in the process of being shipped.

A man later identified as Youbin Huang of El Monte, Calif., a Los Angeles suburb, came to the package's location in Grand Junction and picked it up using documents which contained the Colorado resident's personal information, per the sheriff's office.

Youbin Haung following his transfer to Colorado. Mesa County Sheriff's Office

A nationwide warrant for Haung's arrest was issued by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 25. Huang was arrested by the California State Patrol on April 13, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. Huang was brought to Colorado and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on May 10.

Huang is charged with theft, identity theft, and computer fraud, all felonies, and all state charges. He was advised June 11 and posted an $11,000 cash bond to obtain his release from jail that day. He has another court hearing on July 9.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office stated in its press release that Huang was "intimately involved in the perpetration of the scam." It did not specifically state that Huang acted alone, nor if he was the person who impersonated an FDIC employee and communicated with the Colorado resident online.

MCSO recommended Coloradans never give out their personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller, allow remote access to their phones or computers, send gift cards or crypto currency as a form of payment, or send cash in the mail. As well, if they are unsure about what they are being asked to do, call law enforcement, family members, or a trusted friend to get advice.